BRIEF-Owen Steel to acquire recycling facilities from Omnisource Corp

Jan 10 Commercial Metals Co -

* Commercial Metals Company subsidiary, Owen Steel Company of South Carolina, acquires certain recycling facilities from Omnisource Corporation

* Expect to realize synergies with existing operations in south carolina from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
