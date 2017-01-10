BRIEF-Dollarama announces share repurchase program

Jan 10 Dollarama Inc -

* Dollarama announces specific share repurchase program as part of normal course issuer bid

* Program provides authorization for purchase of up to 6 million common shares during 12-month period from June 17, 2016 to June 16, 2017

* Entered into a program agreement with a third party to repurchase shares through daily purchases between Jan 13, 2017 and June 16, 2017