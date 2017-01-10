BRIEF-Hospitality Properties Trust prices $600 mln of unsecured senior notes

Jan 10 Hospitality Properties Trust:

* Hospitality Properties Trust prices $600 million of unsecured senior notes

* Says has priced underwritten public offerings of $200 million of 4.50% unsecured senior notes due June 15, 2023

* Expects to use proceeds from offerings to repay amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility

* 2023 senior notes are a further issuance of HPT's existing unsecured senior notes due June 15, 2023 issued on June 6, 2013

* Has priced underwritten public offerings of $400 million of 4.95% unsecured senior notes due February 15, 2027