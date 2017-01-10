BRIEF-Hospitality Properties Trust prices $600 mln of unsecured senior notes

BRIEF-General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
Jan 10 Hospitality Properties Trust:
* Hospitality Properties Trust prices $600 million of unsecured senior notes
* Says has priced underwritten public offerings of $200 million of 4.50% unsecured senior notes due June 15, 2023
* Expects to use proceeds from offerings to repay amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility
* 2023 senior notes are a further issuance of HPT's existing unsecured senior notes due June 15, 2023 issued on June 6, 2013
* Has priced underwritten public offerings of $400 million of 4.95% unsecured senior notes due February 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Motors on class action lawsuit says "claims are baseless and we will vigorously defend ourselves"- CNBC
May 25 A U.S. judge has rejected Rockwell Medical Inc's request to block two investors who have launched a proxy fight against the biopharmaceuticals company from soliciting shareholder votes ahead of its June 1 annual meeting.
May 25 GM SAYS ITS SILVERADO, SIERRA DIESEL TRUCK EMISSIONS ALREADY COMPLY WITH U.S. EPA AS WELL AS CALIFORNIA EMISSIONS STANDARDS General motors calls claims in new lawsuit over diesel truck emissions 'baseless' and says it will defend itself against them -- spokesman