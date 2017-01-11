BRIEF-Dundee Energy - strategic review process for Dundee Energy LP

Jan 11 Dundee Energy Ltd
* Dundee Energy Limited announces initiation of strategic
review process for dundee energy limited partnership
* Says has engaged Dundee Capital Partners, an unrelated
entity, and CW leigh cassidy of whitewater inc. As its financial
advisors
* Dundee Energy Ltd -has not set schedule to complete its
identification, examination and consideration of strategic
alternatives with respect to delp
* Strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited
to, a debt restructuring
* Says does not intend to provide updates until such time as
board of directors approves a definitive transaction
* Dundee Energy Ltd - strategic alternatives may include
sale of all or a material portion of assets of delp
* Dundee Energy Ltd-strategic alternatives may include
outright sale of delp, or business combination or other
transaction involving delp and third party
* Strategic alternatives may include, but not limited to
alternative financing initiatives
