BRIEF-Supervalu reports Q3 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

Jan 11 Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $3.0 billion

* Q3 revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail identical store sales were negative 5.7 percent

* Supervalu - taken steps to reduce pension plan obligations through lump-sum buyout of certain plan participants, resulting in pension settlement charge in quarter

* Made a $25 million cash contribution to pension plan