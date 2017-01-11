版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

Jan 11 Performance Food Group Co :

* Says secondary offering priced at $22.85 per share

* Performance food group company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐