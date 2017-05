Jan 11 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

* Magnachip prices upsized 5 pct exchangeable senior notes offering

* Has priced an upsized offering of $75 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2021

* To use proceeds from offering of notes for anticipated cost reduction program to be implemented during first half of 2017

* To use net proceeds from offering of notes to also repurchase common stock as part of stock repurchase program