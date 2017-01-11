版本:
BRIEF-Stratus Properties appoints Ella Gendel to its board

Jan 11 Stratus Properties Inc

* Stratus Properties Inc. announces appointment of Ella Gendel to its board of directors

* Stratus Properties Inc says after appointment of Gendel, Stratus' board is comprised of seven directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
