BRIEF-KB Home Q4 EPS $0.40

Jan 12 Kb Home

* KB Home reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KB Home says backlog value increases to $1.5 billion at quarter-end

* KB Home says q4 net orders increase 20% to 2,254; net order value up 27% to $856 million

* KB Home says homes in backlog as of november 30, 2016 rose 11% to 4,420

* KB Home says inventories were $3.40 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $1.36 billion for year ended november 30, 2016