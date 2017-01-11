BRIEF-KB Home Q4 EPS $0.40

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 12 Kb Home
* KB Home reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* KB Home says backlog value increases to $1.5 billion at quarter-end
* KB Home says q4 net orders increase 20% to 2,254; net order value up 27% to $856 million
* Qtrly net order value up 27% to $856 million
* KB Home says homes in backlog as of november 30, 2016 rose 11% to 4,420
* KB Home says inventories were $3.40 billion, with investments in land acquisition and development totaling $1.36 billion for year ended november 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.