Jan 12 Lara Exploration Ltd

* Lara updates progress of permitting and development work at the maravaia copper deposit in Northern Brazil

* Lara Exploration -tessarema has been issued with installation license for tailings facility and filed its feasibility study with department of mines

* Lara Exploration Ltd says tessarema's consultants are currently working to secure operating licenses that will allow start of commercial production