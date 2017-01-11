BRIEF-Callaway Golf Company acquires Ogio International

Jan 11 Callaway Golf Co
* Callaway Golf Company acquires Ogio International, Inc., a
leading lifestyle brand, for $75.5 million
* Callaway Golf Co - Deal for for $75.5 million in an
all-cash transaction
* Says in 2017, Ogio is expected to contribute to Callaway
approximately $45 million in revenue
* Callaway Golf Co - Callaway projects acquired business
will generate annual EBITDA of approximately $10 million after
acquisition is integrated
* Callaway Golf - Excluding non-recurring transaction and
transition expenses, co's management expects acquisition to be
immediately accretive to earnings
* Callaway Golf Co says in 2017, Ogio is expected to
contribute to callaway approximately $45 million in revenue
* Callaway Golf Co- Callaway intends to finance transaction
with cash on hand and borrowings from its existing asset-backed
credit facilities
* Callaway Golf Co - In 2017, Ogio is expected to contribute
to Callaway approximately $45 million in revenue
* Callaway Golf- After absorbing non-recurring deal, deal
expenses of about $7 million, Ogio expected to be dilutive by
about $0.02 to Callaway's 2017 EPS
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: