BRIEF-Silver Standard qtrly gold produced was 59,945 oz vs. 47,456 oz in Marigold Mine

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Jan 11 Silver Standard Resources Inc :
* Silver standard reports fourth quarter 2016 production results and 2017 guidance
* Silver standard resources inc - qtrly gold produced was 59,945 oz versus 47,456 oz in marigold mine
* Silver standard resources inc- in 2017, co expects to produce 355,000 gold equivalent ounces at gold equivalent cash costs of $735 per ounce
* Silver standard resources inc - sees fy 2017 cash costs per payable ounce sold $655 - $705 for marigold mine
* Silver standard resources sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of $30 million from marigold mine, $8 million from seabee gold operation, $5 million from pirquitas mine
* Silver standard resources-at seabee gold operation, 2017 production expected to remain between 72,000 and 82,000 ounces of gold
* During q4, gold equivalent production totaled 110,130 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.