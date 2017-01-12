版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 08:33 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 bln senior notes

Jan 12 Energy Transfer Partners Lp

* Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 billion of senior notes

* Says priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.20% senior notes due 2027

* Energy Transfer- pricing of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.20% senior notes due 2027 at price to public of 99.786% of their face value

* Energy Transfer - pricing of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.30% senior notes due 2047 at price to public of 99.483% of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐