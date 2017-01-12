BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 bln senior notes

Jan 12 Energy Transfer Partners Lp
* Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $1.5 billion
of senior notes
* Says priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of its
4.20% senior notes due 2027
* Energy Transfer- pricing of $600 million aggregate
principal amount of its 4.20% senior notes due 2027 at price to
public of 99.786% of their face value
* Energy Transfer - pricing of $900 million aggregate
principal amount of its 5.30% senior notes due 2047 at price to
public of 99.483% of their face value
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: