2017年 1月 12日

BRIEF-Brio Gold affirms 2017 production guidance

Jan 11 Brio Gold Inc

* Brio Gold exceeds 2016 production guidance and provides 2017 operational outlook

* Will be advancing re-commissioning of our santa luz mine for a planned re-start in first half of 2018

* Says affirms total 2017 production guidance of 223,000 to 243,000 ounces of gold

* Says in 2017, total cos is expected to be $995 to $1,015 per ounce

* Produced 189,662 ounces of gold in 2016, exceeding 2016 guidance, and also is a 32% increase when compared to 2015 gold production

* Gold all-in sustaining costs were $998 per ounce for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
