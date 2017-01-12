版本:
BRIEF-Goldcorp sells Cerro Blanco project to Bluestone Resources

Jan 11 Goldcorp Inc :

* Goldcorp announces sale of Cerro Blanco project and provides Marlin Mine update

* Goldcorp will receive consideration at closing of $18 million in cash

* Goldcorp - will receive 1% net smelter return royalty on production, shares of bluestone representing about 9.9% of issued and outstanding shares

* Goldcorp will receive an additional $15 million in cash upon declaration of "commercial production" at cerro blanco

* Goldcorp inc - granted Bluestone a right of first refusal with respect to certain assets and equipment at Marlin Mine, also located in Guatemala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
