BRIEF-Straight Path settles with the FCC over licenses

Jan 12 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path settles with the FCC, now set to move
forward with review of strategic alternatives to maximize
shareholder value
* Straight Path Communications Inc - Straight Path agreed to
pay $15 million in installments over a nine-month period
* Straight Path Communications Inc - Company has retained
all of its 28 GHZ spectrum licenses
* Straight Path agreed to pay FCC 20 percent of value
received from a sale of its spectrum assets.
* Straight Path Communications Inc- If Straight Path does
not announce a transaction within 12 months, it will pay another
$85 million to FCC
* Straight Path - Post-settlement, co holds an average of
620 MHZ in top 30 U.S. Markets and covers entire nation with 39
GHZ spectrum
* Straight Path - Settlement with FCC relates to company's
wireless spectrum licenses; FCC has ended its investigation of
company
* Straight Path Communications Inc - Company also agreed to
proceed with its plan to market its spectrum assets
* Straight Path Communications Inc - Has retained Evercore
to assist with strategic alternatives process
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: