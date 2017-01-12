BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.35/shr

Jan 12 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced Drainage Systems announces second fiscal quarter
2017 results
* Q2 sales $361 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.225 billion to $1.25 billion
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees adjusted EBITDA between $190 and $210 million for
fiscal year 2017
* Anticipate that market headwinds will persist for
remainder of fiscal year 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38
