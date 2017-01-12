版本:
BRIEF-Paramount Gold Nevada appoints Rudi Fronk a director and board chairman

Jan 12 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp

* Paramount Gold Nevada appoints Rudi Fronk a director and board chairman

* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - Fronk's appointment expands board to 7 directors

* Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - David Smith, who has served as paramount chairman for past two years, will continue as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
