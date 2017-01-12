版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Zayo Group LLC announces proposed senior notes offering

Jan 12 Zayo Group Holdings Inc :

* Zayo Group LLC announces proposed senior notes offering and term loan amendment

* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - intends to offer $800 million of senior notes

* Zayo Group Holdings - to enter into an amendment to senior secured term loan facility for a new 7-year $2.5 billion incremental term loan facility

* Zayo Group Holdings-to use net proceeds from senior notes offering to fund consideration to be paid for co's acquisition of electric lightwave parent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐