BRIEF-Zayo Group LLC announces proposed senior notes offering

Jan 12 Zayo Group Holdings Inc :
* Zayo Group LLC announces proposed senior notes offering
and term loan amendment
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - intends to offer $800 million of
senior notes
* Zayo Group Holdings - to enter into an amendment to
senior secured term loan facility for a new 7-year $2.5 billion
incremental term loan facility
* Zayo Group Holdings-to use net proceeds from senior notes
offering to fund consideration to be paid for co's acquisition
of electric lightwave parent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: