BRIEF-Shaw announces first quarter results

Jan 12 Shaw Communications Inc -
* Shaw announces first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 14.9 percent to c$1.3 billion
* Shaw communications inc qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share c$18
* Incurred non-recurring restructuring charge of $10 million in quarter
* 2017 consolidated capital investment targets also remain unchanged from previously provided guidance at $1.3 billion for year
* Sees 2017 operating income before restructuring costs and amortization is expected to range between $2.125 and $2.175 billion
* Sees 2017 free cash flow expected to exceed $400 million
* Shaw Communications Inc - "Shaw confirms at this time that there are no changes to our previously issued fiscal 2017 guidance"
* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.18
* Shaw Communications Inc - "entered fiscal 2017 with momentum and on track to deliver on our strategic initiatives"
* Will continue with rollout of LTE-advanced upgrade which is expected to be complete in existing major markets by end of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.