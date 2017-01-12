版本:
BRIEF-Astronova signs agreement to acquire european digital printing manufacturer Trojanlabel

Jan 12 Astronova Inc -

* Astronova signs definitive agreement to acquire european digital printing manufacturer Trojanlabel

* Purchase price is DKK 63.6 million (approximately $9 million)

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Astronova's earnings in first 12 months of combined operation

* Following completion of acquisition, Trojanlabel will operate as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Astronova Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
