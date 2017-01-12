BRIEF-Astronova signs agreement to acquire european digital printing manufacturer Trojanlabel

Jan 12 Astronova Inc -
* Astronova signs definitive agreement to acquire european
digital printing manufacturer Trojanlabel
* Purchase price is DKK 63.6 million (approximately $9
million)
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to Astronova's
earnings in first 12 months of combined operation
* Following completion of acquisition, Trojanlabel will
operate as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Astronova
