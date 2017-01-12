BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded five-year extension to GES+ contract with Saudi Aramco

Jan 12 Snc-Lavalin Group Inc

* Snc-Lavalin awarded five-year extension to GES+ contract with Saudi Aramco

* Snc-Lavalin Group - under contract, co to bid on front-end engineering, project management services to support implementation of Saudi Aramco's programs

* Snc-Lavalin Group - awarded a five-year extension to existing GES+ contract with Saudi Aramco, with three one-year options to extend