BRIEF-Melco Crown Entertainment announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors

Jan 12 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
* Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announces appointment of
new independent non-executive director and resignation of two
current independent non-executive directors
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- James Andrew Charles
Mackenzie has tendered his resignation with effect as of
February 1, 2017 as an INED of MCE
* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Robert Wason Mactier has
tendered his resignation with immediate effect as an INED of MCE
