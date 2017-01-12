版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Melco Crown Entertainment announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors

Jan 12 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd

* Melco Crown Entertainment Limited announces appointment of new independent non-executive director and resignation of two current independent non-executive directors

* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- James Andrew Charles Mackenzie has tendered his resignation with effect as of February 1, 2017 as an INED of MCE

* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd- Robert Wason Mactier has tendered his resignation with immediate effect as an INED of MCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
