BRIEF-Meg Energy announces proposed offering of senior secured notes due 2025

Jan 12 Meg Energy Corp

* Meg Energy announces proposed offering of senior secured notes due 2025

* Planning to commence private offering of us $750 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2025

* Intends to use net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to finance redemption of all of outstanding 6.50 pct senior notes due March 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
