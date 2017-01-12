BRIEF-Meg Energy announces proposed offering of senior secured notes due 2025

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 12 Meg Energy Corp
* Meg Energy announces proposed offering of senior secured notes due 2025
* Planning to commence private offering of us $750 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2025
* Intends to use net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to finance redemption of all of outstanding 6.50 pct senior notes due March 15, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.