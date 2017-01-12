BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana

Jan 12 Exxonmobil Central Europe Holding Gmbh

* Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana

* Exxon Mobil Corp - Payara-1 well encounters more than 95 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs

* Exxon Mobil Corp - well is located in new reservoir about 10 miles from Liza-1 discovery

* Exxon Mobil Corp - appraisal drilling at Liza-3 identified additional high quality, deeper reservoirs below Liza field

* Exxon Mobil Corp - Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in Stabroek Block

* Exxon Mobil Corp - Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 percent interest.