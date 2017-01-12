BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana

Jan 12 Exxonmobil Central Europe Holding Gmbh
* Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana
* Exxonmobil announces new oil discoveries offshore Guyana
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Payara-1 well encounters more than 95
feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs
* Exxon Mobil Corp - well is located in new reservoir about
10 miles from Liza-1 discovery
* Exxon Mobil Corp - appraisal drilling at Liza-3 identified
additional high quality, deeper reservoirs below Liza field
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Esso Exploration and Production Guyana
Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in Stabroek
Block
* Exxon Mobil Corp - Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd holds 30
percent interest and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited holds
25 percent interest.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: