BRIEF-Kitov enters immuno-oncology field through acquisition of Tyrnovo

Jan 12 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Kitov enters immuno-oncology field through acquisition of
Tyrnovo
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals says Will initially acquire an
approximately 56% equity stake in tyrnovo from its majority
shareholder
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd - will acquire for
consideration of $2 million in cash and $1.8 million equivalent
ordinary shares of Kitov
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings - upon closing of deal, co
may buy additional equity stakes in Tyrnovo from all or part of
co's additional minority shareholders
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals - plans to file NDA with FDA for
flagship combination drug, KIT-302 in Q1 2017 with commercial
launch anticipated for H1 2018
