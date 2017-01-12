BRIEF-Gladstone Land acquires farm in Florida for $54 million

Jan 12 Gladstone Land Corp :

* Gladstone land acquires farm in Florida for $54 million

* Gladstone land -co may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers

* Has acquired approximately 3,750 acres of organic farmland in southern Florida

* Gladstone land-expect deal to provide significant amount additional earnings, which co expects to pass on to stockholders in form of increased distributions