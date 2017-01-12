BRIEF-Gladstone Land acquires farm in Florida for $54 million

Jan 12 Gladstone Land Corp :
* Gladstone land acquires farm in Florida for $54 million
* Gladstone land -co may also acquire property related to
farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings,
packaging facilities, and distribution centers
* Has acquired approximately 3,750 acres of organic farmland
in southern Florida
* Gladstone land-expect deal to provide significant amount
additional earnings, which co expects to pass on to stockholders
in form of increased distributions
