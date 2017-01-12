BRIEF-Universal Corp CFO to take temporary medical leave of absence

Jan 12 Universal Corp :
* Universal corporation CFO to take temporary medical leave
of absence
* Universal Corp - George C. Freeman iii, chairman,
president, and chief executive officer, will also act as
company's principal financial officer
* Universal Corp - during leave of absence, other executive
officers will assume Moore's management duties while remaining
in their current positions
* Universal Corp - senior vice president and chief financial
officer David C. Moore will be on temporary medical leave of
absence, effective immediately
