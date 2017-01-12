BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust CFFO per diluted share to be in range of $0.72-$0.76 for FY 2017

Jan 12 Independence Realty Trust Inc :
* Independence realty trust announces first quarter monthly
cash dividends and provides 2017 earnings guidance
* Independence Realty Trust Inc sees recurring capital
expenditures for 2017 $6.0 to $7.0 million
* Independence Realty Trust- for 2017, EPS per diluted share
projected to be in range of $0.40-$0.44
* Independence Realty Trust- CFFO per diluted share is
projected to be in range of $0.72-$0.76 for FY 2017
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
