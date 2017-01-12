版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Kaman announces continuation of conversion window for its convertible notes

Jan 12 Kaman Corp

* Kaman announces continuation of conversion window for its convertible notes

* Kaman Corp says its 3.25% convertible senior notes due later this year will continue to be convertible during q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
