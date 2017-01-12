BRIEF-PHX Energy enters into bought deal financing

Jan 12 PHX Energy Services Corp
* PHX Energy Services Corp. enters into bought deal
financing
* PHX Energy Services Corp says net proceeds of offering and
concurrent private placement will be used to reduce bank
indebtedness
* PHX Energy Services Corp says corporation anticipates an
initial increase in its 2017 capital expenditure budget to
approximately $25 million
* PHX Energy Services - Bought-deal financing with a
syndicate of underwriters will issue 6.3 million common shares
at a price of $4.00 per common share
