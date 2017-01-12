BRIEF-Neptune Qtrly revenues reached $12.3 mln, up 122 pct versus last year

Jan 12 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
:
* Neptune announces record third quarter results
* Qtrly revenues reached $12.3 million, up 122% versus last
year
* Net income was $11.2 million for current quarter versus a
net loss of $1.3 million in prior year
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources - anticipate fiscal
2017 revenues, excluding settlement royalty with aker biomarine
of $13.1 million, at about $48 million
* Neptune Technologies & Bioressources - continue to
anticipate double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2017
