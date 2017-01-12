BRIEF-Pandora expects to exceed Q4 2016 guidance

Jan 12 Pandora Media Inc
* Pandora expects to exceed Q4 2016 guidance, citing
subscription momentum and RPM growth
* Pandora Media Inc says is also undertaking operational
efficiency measures to reduce overall operating costs in 2017
* Pandora Media Inc - expects to exceed previously announced
Q4 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges given strong
advertising performance
* Pandora Media Inc- Plans to reduce its U.S. employee base
by approximately 7 percent by end of Q1 2017
* Additionally, co is leveraging its analytics platform and
ad insertion logic
