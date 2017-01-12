BRIEF-Altura Energy announces operations update, new Upper Mannville oil pool

Jan 12 Altura Energy Inc

* Altura Energy Inc. announces operations update and new upper mannville oil pool

* Q4 production averaged approximately 970 boe per day, up 69 percent from Q3 2016

* Altura Energy Inc says 2016 capital expenditures, excluding asset acquisitions and dispositions are estimated at $12.3 million

* Altura Energy-Based on $12.4 million of well related capital,other assumptions, proposed 11 well drilling program is expected to add about 750 boe/day by Dec 2017