2017年 1月 13日

BRIEF-Meg Energy announces pricing of senior secured notes due 2025 offering

Jan 12 Meg Energy Corp :

* MEG Energy announces pricing of senior secured notes due 2025 offering

* MEG Energy Corp -pricing of its previously announced private offering of us $750 million in aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2025

* Meg Energy Corp - secured notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
