BRIEF-Medley Management announces pricing of $30 mln public offering of 7.25% notes due 2024

MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar's Ezdan tumbles on delisting approval, Saudi set back by oil
* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift
Jan 12 Medley Management Inc
* Medley Management Inc announces upsizing and pricing of $30 million Medley Llc public offering of 7.25% notes due 2024
* Final offering amount represents an increase in size from previously announced amount of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Most Qatari shares up, brushing off regional political rift
* US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) begins scientific review of Philip Morris International’s modified risk tobacco product application for its electronically heated tobacco product (EHTP)
* Shares up as much as 10 pct (Adds CEO comment, details; updates shares)