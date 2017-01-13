版本:
BRIEF-Medley Management announces pricing of $30 mln public offering of 7.25% notes due 2024

Jan 12 Medley Management Inc

* Medley Management Inc announces upsizing and pricing of $30 million Medley Llc public offering of 7.25% notes due 2024

* Final offering amount represents an increase in size from previously announced amount of $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
