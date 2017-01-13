BRIEF-Magyar Telecom announces agreement to sell the Invitel Group to China-CEE fund

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
Jan 13 Magyar Telecom BV :
* Magyar Telecom B.V. Announces agreement to sell the Invitel Group to the china-cee fund
* Proposed sale values invitel group at an enterprise value of eur202 million
* Has agreed sale of its holdings in invitel group to China CEE investment co-operation fund
* Approval of company's 49% shareholder, Matel Holdings Limited, is being solicited via a consent request
* Matel B.V.'s 51% shareholder, mid europa partners, has expressed its support of proposed sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.