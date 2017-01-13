BRIEF-Magyar Telecom announces agreement to sell the Invitel Group to China-CEE fund

Jan 13 Magyar Telecom BV :

* Magyar Telecom B.V. Announces agreement to sell the Invitel Group to the china-cee fund

* Proposed sale values invitel group at an enterprise value of eur202 million

* Has agreed sale of its holdings in invitel group to China CEE investment co-operation fund

* Approval of company's 49% shareholder, Matel Holdings Limited, is being solicited via a consent request

* Matel B.V.'s 51% shareholder, mid europa partners, has expressed its support of proposed sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: