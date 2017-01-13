BRIEF-Skyline Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Skyline Medical Inc
* Skyline Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
* Skyline Medical Inc says pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 1.8 million units at an offering price of $2.25 per unit
* Skyline Medical -Gross proceeds will be about $3.9 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by co
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020