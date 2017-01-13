BRIEF-Skyline Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

Jan 13 Skyline Medical Inc

* Skyline Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

* Skyline Medical Inc says pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 1.8 million units at an offering price of $2.25 per unit

* Skyline Medical -Gross proceeds will be about $3.9 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: