BRIEF-Global Eagle acquires satellite communication payload

Jan 13 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Global Eagle acquires satellite communication payload

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc says has acquired Ku-band payload on an SES communication satellite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
