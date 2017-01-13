BRIEF-Naked Brand Group & Bendon Limited announce letter of intent to merge

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Naked Brand Group Inc :
* Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited announce letter of intent to merge
* LOI with Bendon provides co would issue holders of ordinary shares of Bendon an aggregate of 118.8 shares of company
* Key employees of Bendon will be offered employment with company, to be effective upon completion of merger
* Agreed to adhere to a no-shop provision until earlier of date merger agreement is executed or LOI is terminated
* Naked Brand Group Inc says as stated in LOI, Davis-Rice will join Naked's board of directors, effective immediately
* Naked Brand Group - if merger agreement is not executed by February 10 company will be required to issue to bendon 2.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020