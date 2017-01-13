BRIEF-Koppers announces proposed private offering of $400 mln senior notes

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Koppers Holdings Inc :
* Koppers Inc announces proposed private offering of $400 million senior notes due 2025 and expected new credit agreement
* Koppers Holdings -proceeds of this offering are intended to be used to repurchase any and all of Koppers Inc.'s outstanding $300 million senior notes due 2019
* Koppers Holdings Inc - offering through a private placement of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Koppers Holdings Inc - any excess proceeds will be used to repay outstanding debt under Koppers Inc's senior secured credit facilities
Koppers Holdings says also announced today that Koppers Inc has commenced negotiations with a consortium of banks to enter into a new credit agreement
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020