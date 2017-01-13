版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment announces pricing of convertible senior notes

Jan 13 Two Harbors Investment Corp -

* Announces pricing of convertible senior notes

* Pricing of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will mature in January 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
