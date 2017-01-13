BRIEF-Kellogg company names Fareed Khan as chief financial officer

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 13 Kellogg Co -
* Kellogg company names Fareed Khan as chief financial officer
* Kellogg co says Khan will succeed current CFO Ron Dissinger, who will remain with company in 2017 to ensure an orderly transition
* Khan joins Kellogg from US Foods Holding Corp where he has held CFO position since 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020