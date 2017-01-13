版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日

BRIEF-Kellogg company names Fareed Khan as chief financial officer

Jan 13 Kellogg Co -

* Kellogg company names Fareed Khan as chief financial officer

* Kellogg co says Khan will succeed current CFO Ron Dissinger, who will remain with company in 2017 to ensure an orderly transition

* Khan joins Kellogg from US Foods Holding Corp where he has held CFO position since 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
