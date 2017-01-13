版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-John Hancock announces new chairperson of the John Hancock Group of Funds Board of Trustees

Jan 13 Manulife Financial Corp

* John Hancock announces new chairperson of the John Hancock Group of Funds Board of Trustees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐