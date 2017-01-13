版本:
2017年 1月 13日

BRIEF-Navistar announces pricing of upsized $250 mln tack-on offering of 8.25 pct senior notes

Jan 13 Navistar International Corp :

* Navistar announces pricing of upsized $250 million tack-on offering of 8.25 pct senior notes

* Navistar International Corp - offering was upsized to $250 million from previously announced offering size of $200 million

* Navistar - pricing of public offering of $250 million of its 8.25 pct senior notes due 2021 at an issue price of 100.0 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
