2017年 1月 13日 星期五 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Paychex expands board of directors, appoints new member

Jan 13 Paychex Inc :

* Paychex expands board of directors, appoints new member

* Paychex Inc says Paychex board of directors has voted to expand board to 10 members

* Paychex Inc - has appointed Thomas F. Bonadio,CPA, to fill newly created board position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
