BRIEF-Solocal Group says precisions concerning financial restructuring plan

Jan 13 Solocal Group Sa

* Solocal Group says precisions concerning the financial restructuring plan

* Solocal Group SA says financial restructuring plan will be quickly launched after publication of full year 2016 results

* Solocal Group SA says subscription period for rights issue of about EUR400 million planned with restructuring plan be launched after publication of 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
