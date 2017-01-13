BRIEF-Norwood Financial appoints William W. Davis, Jr as chairman

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock
Jan 13 Norwood Financial Corp :
* Norwood Financial Corp appoints William W. Davis, Jr. as chairman
Board also appointed Andrew A. Forte as vice-chairman of board
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020