BRIEF-Norwood Financial appoints William W. Davis, Jr as chairman

Jan 13 Norwood Financial Corp :

* Norwood Financial Corp appoints William W. Davis, Jr. as chairman

* Board also appointed Andrew A. Forte as vice-chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
