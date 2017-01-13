版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Four Corners Property Trust acquires a Taco Bell restaurant property for $2.4 mln

Jan 13 Four Corners Property Trust Inc :

* FCPT announces acquisition of a Taco Bell restaurant property for $2.4 million

* Portion of acquisition funding was raised through Co's use of its "At the Market" offering program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐