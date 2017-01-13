BRIEF-The North West Co to acquire 76 pct ownership in Roadtown Wholesale Trading Ltd

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 13 North West Company Inc
* The north west company inc. To acquire 76% ownership in roadtown wholesale trading ltd. (operating as riteway food markets)
* North west company inc says north west will pay approximately us$32 million for its 76% ownership interest in rtt
* North west company inc - acquisition is expected to contribute approximately us$5 million of annualized net income to north west
* North west company inc says north west will pay approximately 90% of purchase price in cash, financed through its existing credit facilities
* North west company inc says board of directors of both north west and rtt have unanimously approved transaction
* North west company inc says will pay remaining 10% purchase price through issuance of north west common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.